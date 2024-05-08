Telcoin (TEL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $190.01 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $190.01 million and $1.64 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000478 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Telcoin Token Profile
Telcoin was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Telcoin
