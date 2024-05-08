VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VTEX Stock Down 17.5 %

VTEX stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,727. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.99 and a beta of 1.41. VTEX has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTEX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of VTEX from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

