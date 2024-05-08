Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,549,019 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 253,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Comcast worth $1,316,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,264,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,957,920. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

