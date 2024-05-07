Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.5% per year over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a payout ratio of 0.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $24.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $155.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.78. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $169.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

