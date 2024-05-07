VirTra (VTSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 22.09%.

VirTra Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.32. VirTra has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $189.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of VirTra from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

