Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,102 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Royal Gold worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold stock opened at $123.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.88. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $143.89.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The company had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.43.

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

