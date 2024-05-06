2,644 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Bought by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 71,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.37. 53,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,374. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

