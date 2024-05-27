ELIS Price Hits $0.0490 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $9.80 million and $7,767.46 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011382 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001366 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,877.20 or 1.00033773 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00116802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04627171 USD and is down -10.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,233.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

