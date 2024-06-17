Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $1.33 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.40 billion and $189.53 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002024 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00042172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013169 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

