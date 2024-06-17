Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,349 shares of company stock worth $11,118,356. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.62 on Monday, hitting $228.57. The company had a trading volume of 401,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.62 and a 200-day moving average of $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

