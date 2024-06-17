SWP Financial LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of SWP Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,384. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

