Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $998.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,041.24. The stock had a trading volume of 78,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,276. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $1,042.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $956.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $936.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,680 shares of company stock valued at $58,818,382. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

