Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.68 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $61.65 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,442,575 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,431,215.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00465242 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $16.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
