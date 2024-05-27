Casper Price Tops $0.0292 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. Casper has a market cap of $351.82 million and $6.60 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,634,769,878 coins and its circulating supply is 12,040,176,899 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,633,934,477 with 12,039,380,812 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02881784 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $4,926,792.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

