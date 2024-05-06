TCG Advisory Services LLC Takes $334,000 Position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $77,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NGL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,806. The company has a market cap of $788.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $6.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 22.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 30,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,886.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 559,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,281.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.