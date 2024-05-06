Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Purchased by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000.

Shares of ONEQ traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,870. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $65.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

