The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $128,382,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Clorox by 75.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,161,000 after buying an additional 487,974 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after buying an additional 481,725 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 39.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,319,000 after buying an additional 415,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 17.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,517,000 after buying an additional 357,964 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $131.53 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.98.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

