Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.31 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,649 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,044 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $269.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $196.74 and a fifty-two week high of $278.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

