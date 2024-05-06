CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $95.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CF. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

CF Industries stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.80. 199,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.28. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 24.0% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

