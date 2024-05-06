Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.
Oconee Federal Financial Trading Down 2.2 %
OFED stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.29. Oconee Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $24.00.
Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oconee Federal Financial
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Coca-Cola Stock Analysis: Key Insights and Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.