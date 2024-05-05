Knuff & Co LLC Purchases 188 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

GE stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.11. 3,968,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,987,890. The company has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.93 and its 200 day moving average is $137.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $166.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

