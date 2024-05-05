Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.06

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.06 and traded as high as C$2.74. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$2.71, with a volume of 55,784 shares changing hands.

Colonial Coal International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$486.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 32.39 and a quick ratio of 14.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.06.

Colonial Coal International Company Profile

Colonial Coal International Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 7,592 hectares. The company also holds interest in Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,077 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

