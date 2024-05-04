Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Posts Earnings Results

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNWGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%.

NYSE:GNW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,389. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Genworth Financial has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $6.93.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

