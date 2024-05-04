Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $41.74 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,049 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $41,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,355,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,355,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,079,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.70. 15,564,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,228,284. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $130.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

