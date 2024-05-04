Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 4.8% Higher

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.21 and last traded at $79.17. 10,417,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 17,650,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.