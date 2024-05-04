Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,532 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,057,727. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

