Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 11,299 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Atlassian worth $38,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Atlassian by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Atlassian by 4.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 73,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.30 and a beta of 0.67. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.93.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total transaction of $1,726,077.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,138,788.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total value of $147,158.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,610 shares in the company, valued at $31,486,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total transaction of $1,726,077.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,138,788.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,450 shares of company stock valued at $60,110,850. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

