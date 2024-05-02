EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $896.47 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $896.47 million and approximately $154.88 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001266 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001395 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,124,703,218 coins and its circulating supply is 1,124,710,967 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.