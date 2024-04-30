NACCO Industries (NC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.76 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%.

NACCO Industries Price Performance

Shares of NACCO Industries stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. 15,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,399. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $210.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.82. NACCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62.

NACCO Industries Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.45%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NACCO Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $25,668.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,839.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

