Steele Capital Management Inc. Takes $113,000 Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 11.8% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,907,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,857,000 after acquiring an additional 837,166 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,862,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 558,869 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 448,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after buying an additional 310,763 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 44,675 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $124,033.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FSCO traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. 284,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,315. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

