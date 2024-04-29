Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $466.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.64.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

