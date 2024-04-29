Ankr Price Up 2.5% This Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last week, Ankr has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $519.37 million and approximately $25.96 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011298 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,821.00 or 1.00056534 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012255 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012532 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00103009 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.05184207 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $25,215,340.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

