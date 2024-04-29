Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 108 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after buying an additional 20,594 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $461.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.58. The company has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

