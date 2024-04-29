Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $368,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,554 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,893 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,447,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $166,212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,507,000 after purchasing an additional 598,325 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $279.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.85. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $221.31 and a twelve month high of $288.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

