BMO Capital Markets Lowers International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $190.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.08.

IBM traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,716,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,420. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.97. The company has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.9% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

