Cross Staff Investments Inc Acquires New Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.53. The company had a trading volume of 86,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,079. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.06 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.68 and a 200 day moving average of $194.45.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

