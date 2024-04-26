Meritage Portfolio Management Has $909,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 194,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 99,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,874,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.73. 17,486,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,943,957. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

