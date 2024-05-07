AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) COO Peter W. Rodino III Acquires 30,865 Shares

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) COO Peter W. Rodino III purchased 30,865 shares of AIM ImmunoTech stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $12,654.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,159.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AIM ImmunoTech Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AIM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. 393,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,139. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $21.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 14,337.62% and a negative return on equity of 121.69%.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.