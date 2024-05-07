SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,637,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,898 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.72% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $147,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

SPLG stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.96. 2,675,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,605,682. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

