Short Interest in Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Drops By 57.6%

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2024

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNYGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the March 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Severn Trent Trading Up 3.5 %

STRNY traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. 36,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $27.39 and a 1 year high of $38.46.

Severn Trent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.