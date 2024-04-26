Short Interest in Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Drops By 57.6%

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the March 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Severn Trent Trading Up 3.5 %

STRNY traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. 36,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $27.39 and a 1 year high of $38.46.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.