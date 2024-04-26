Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.46

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.46 and last traded at $48.20, with a volume of 406010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.39.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $514,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,484.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 9.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 101.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

