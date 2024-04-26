Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after acquiring an additional 503,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after acquiring an additional 604,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,131,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,573,000 after acquiring an additional 408,335 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,711,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,305,000 after buying an additional 133,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after buying an additional 639,079 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.77. 353,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,576. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.