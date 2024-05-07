Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.13-4.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.22. Realty Income also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.130-4.210 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.07. 2,720,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,797,745. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

