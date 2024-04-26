Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.19 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,217,000 after acquiring an additional 34,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,389,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,260,000 after acquiring an additional 104,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after acquiring an additional 484,058 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,723,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,396 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $146.87. 456,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,165. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,560 shares of company stock worth $4,279,636 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

