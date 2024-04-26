Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the March 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SKHSY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 107,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,286. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.68. Sekisui House has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

