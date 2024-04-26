Belrium (BEL) Price Reaches $2.51 on Top Exchanges

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Belrium has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000977 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000921 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000639 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Belrium Profile

Belrium (CRYPTO:BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

