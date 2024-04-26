Robert W. Baird Boosts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $158.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OSK. DA Davidson raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $118.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.91. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Oshkosh by 410.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $83,524,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,374.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $23,926,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,014,000 after purchasing an additional 219,375 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.