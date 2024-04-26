Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 435.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

SNY stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.478 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

