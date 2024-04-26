Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Cut by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $193.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.33 and a 1 year high of $193.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.17. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.