Emera Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Emera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share.
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). Emera had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion.
Emera Trading Down 0.9 %
TSE EMA opened at C$46.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$47.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26. Emera has a 1-year low of C$43.67 and a 1-year high of C$59.52. The firm has a market cap of C$13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.
Emera Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Emera’s payout ratio is 80.39%.
About Emera
Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
